SYDNEY--Australian consumer confidence fell last week, snapping a short period of recovery supported by the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision at the start of the month to keep interest rates on hold for the first time in nearly a year.

Consumer confidence decreased by 2.1 points over the week, according to a survey by the ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan.

The confidence reading was the seventh-weakest result since the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020, said ANZ senior economist Adelaide Timbrell.

The retreat in confidence is also somewhat surprising as it comes amid news of a recovery in house prices and data showing the unemployment rate is at its lowest levels in close to 50 years.

Confidence in the near-term future declined the most, with the survey showing a 5.5-point drop in future financial conditions and a 1.2-point drop in expectations of economic conditions over the next year.

The index for whether it is a good time to buy a major household item dropped to its lowest since April 2020.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence Rating is based on 1,487 interviews conducted online and over the telephone during the week to Sunday.

