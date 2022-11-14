Australian Consumer Confidence Bounces

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian consumer confidence bounced last week, the first rise since early September, as share prices surged and expectations that interest rates will soon stop rising grew.

Consumer confidence rose 2.7% last week from the week prior after a 10.4% decline over the previous six weeks, according to a survey by ANZ Bank ad pollster Roy Morgan.

The data coincided with strength in global share markets and better-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia Michele Bullock also indicated last week that the central bank may soon take a pause from raising interest rates.

Weekly inflation expectations dropped 0.3 percentage points to a still elevated 6.5% over the week, the survey showed.

The subindex results were mixed with sentiment around current financial conditions down 0.8% for the week, having fallen in seven of the past nine weeks.

Future financial conditions climbed 4.9% with current economic conditions up 8.5%, more than offsetting the 7.2% decline over the previous three weeks, the survey showed.

Future economic conditions gained 3% after a 4.8% fall the week before.

However, confidence around buying a major household item dropped 1.9%, falling to its lowest since April 2020 during the early months of the Covid-19 lockdowns.

ANZ head of Australian Economics David Plank said 31% of respondents expect to be better off financially this time next year and 8% expect good times for the economy over the next year.

"The lift in confidence doesn't change the fact that it remains at a level not matched since the early 1990s recession, putting aside the early pandemic period," Mr. Plank said.

"But it also remains the fact that household spending has held up despite the weakness in sentiment. Whether this disconnect can continue is a central issue for policy makers," he added.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence Rating is based on 1,485 interviews conducted online and over the telephone during the week to Sunday.

