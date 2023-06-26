By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian consumer confidence rose last week but still remains at levels comparable to a highly destructive recession in the early 1990s.

Consumer confidence increased by 2.5 points last week, but the index remained below 80 points for the 17th straight week, according to a survey by ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan.

Confidence in future financial conditions fell to its weakest since March 2020 ahead of the RBA's July 4 policy meeting, which is expected to include a further rise in the official cash rate to 4.35% from the current 4.1%.

Perhaps related to shaky financial confidence, inflation expectations jumped 0.4 percentage points to 5.9%, the highest reading since mid-March, the survey showed.

Confidence fell among those paying off their homes, and they continue to have much lower confidence than renters and outright owners, the highest-confidence cohort.

Confidence around current financial conditions jumped 6.8 points after a cumulative 10.6-point decline over the previous four weeks, according to the survey.

Future financial conditions softened 0.4 points and remained below 90 points for a fourth straight week. Current economic conditions rose 1.4 points, while future economic conditions increased 5.1 points rising above 90 points, the data showed.

Still, consumers were avoiding stores with confidence toward buying a major household item down slightly by 0.5 points over the week.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan confidence survey is based on 1,479 interviews conducted online and over the telephone during the week to Sunday.

