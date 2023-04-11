By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian consumer confidence continues to show signs of a recovery, supported by the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision this month to announce a pause in interest rate increases.

According to a weekly survey by the ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan, consumer confidence increased by 1.1 points last week, its third consecutive weekly increase.

Still, confidence is weak overall as the impact of 10 consecutive interest rate increases since May will continue to flow through to mortgages over coming months.

The data follow a report from the Westpac Melbourne Institute on Tuesday showing that its consumer sentiment index increased 9.4% to 85.8 in April from 78.5 in March.

ANZ senior economist Catherine Birch said the rise in confidence last week was unsurprising, given the RBA's decision to pause, adding that the gain was led by a 3.9-point rise for those paying off their mortgage.

The RBA added a record 350 basis points to the official cash rate over 10 consecutive policy meetings.

Household inflation expectations dropped 0.6 percentage points to 5.1%, the lowest since mid-February, with a range of data confirming Australia has passed peak annual inflation, according to the ANZ Roy Morgan report.

Sentiment around current financial conditions was unchanged with the subindex below 70 points for a fifth consecutive week. Future financial conditions gained 2.0 points after a 3.1-point rise the week before.

Current economic conditions were up 1.5 points, but future economic conditions declined 1.0 point after a 3.0-point rise the previous week.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence Rating is based on 1,506 interviews conducted online and over the telephone during the week to Sunday.

Write to James Glynn at James.Glynn@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-23 1946ET