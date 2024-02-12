By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian consumer confidence fell last week after the Reserve Bank of Australia left interest rates on hold while signaling that all policy options remain on the table including further interest rate increases.

Consumer confidence fell 1.2 points from the prior week, according to a survey by ANZ and pollster Roy Morgan. The four-week moving average was down 0.5 points.

The RBA board left the official cash rate on hold at 4.35% last week with Governor Michele Bullock saying she could not "ruling anything in or out" about the future trajectory of interest rates.

Sentiment around current financial conditions dropped 1.5 points, while future financial conditions declined 2.1 points, the data showed.

Consumers were more downbeat on the question of buying a major household item, with the subindex down 4.0 points over the week.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian consumer confidence rating is based on 1,509 interviews conducted online and over the telephone during the week to Sunday.

