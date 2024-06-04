By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian consumer confidence was slightly higher last week, but sentiment remains depressed, stuck well below long-term averages now for more than two years.

Consumer confidence rose by 0.3 points, to 80.5 points. The four-week moving average was stable at 80.7 points, according to a survey by the ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan.

Weekly inflation expectations rose 0.1 points, to 5.0% on-year, following data showing inflation was higher than expected in April, coming in at 3.6% on-year, compared with an expected rate of 3.4% on-year.

While this is the highest reading for inflation expectations in a month, the series has been trending downward and is well below the November 2022 peak of 6.8% on-year, said ANZ economist Madeline Dunk.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian consumer confidence rating is based on 1,501 interviews conducted online and over the telephone during the week to Sunday.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-03-24 2000ET