Australian Consumer Confidence Lifts as Reopening Draws Nearer

SYDNEY--Australian consumer confidence jumped 3.1% last week as New South Wales moved closer to exiting a lockdown that has been in place since late June, according to a survey by ANZ - Roy Morgan.

The New South Wales government last week released its so-called "roadmap to freedom," which sets out a plan for easing of restrictions once 70% of adults in the state have been fully vaccinated. Currently the number is approaching 50%.

The survey showed sentiment toward current financial conditions rose 2.0% over the week, while future financial conditions were up 3.7%. Confidence around current economic conditions improved 6.8%.

On the question of whether it is time to buy a major household item, confidence rose 4.2% from the prior week.

Consumer confidence jumped a huge 10.6% in Sydney over the week, said David Plank, ANZ's head of Australian economics.

With close to 47% of NSW's adult population already fully vaccinated, the planned lifting of mobility restrictions is expected to occur in mid-October.

Confidence increased by 6.2% in Victoria, while it fell 3.2% in Queensland as new cases emerged in the state, the survey showed.

