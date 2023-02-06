Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Australian Consumer Confidence Lowest Since August

02/06/2023 | 05:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By James Glynn


SYDNEY--Australian consumer confidence fell sharply last week to its lowest level since August amid widespread speculation that the Reserve Bank of Australian will continue to raise interest rates over coming months to battle stubborn inflation pressures.

Consumer confidence decreased by 3.2 points last week to an index reading of 83.6, according to a survey by the ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan.

Overall, confidence remains at recession-like levels with many homeowners facing a huge shift in mortgage repayments this year at a time of surging living costs.

Fears of a global recession also remain high.

ANZ senior economist Adelaide Timbrell said confidence about current and future finances fell sharply, perhaps sparked by concerns around rising mortgage interest rates after recent fourth-quarter inflation data showed prices at their highest since 1990.

Household inflation expectations drifted up but are still lower than expectations during the final three months of 2022.

Weekly inflation expectations rose 0.3 percentage points to 5.4%.

Sentiment around current financial conditions fell 3.2 points, while future financial conditions dropped 4.7 points, falling below the neutral level of 100 for the first time this year. Current economic conditions decreased 1.7 points, while future economic conditions were down 3.2 points.

Consumers were also more downbeat about buying a major household item, with the measure down 2.9 points.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence Rating is based on 1,477 interviews conducted online and over the telephone during the week to Sunday.


Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1745ET

Latest news "Economy"
05:59pBritain needs new 'stockpile' strategy to support Ukraine, says Labour
RE
05:56pCredit suisse is delaying compensation day for some of its banke…
RE
05:56pWhat the world's longest happiness study says about money
RE
05:45pAustralian Consumer Confidence Lowest Since August
DJ
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.61% to 96.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Lost 0.68% to $1.0726 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Lost 0.32% to $1.2018 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Gains 1.12% to 132.65 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pUK's Royal Mail workers call off two-day strike, union says
RE
05:37pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nissan to buy up to 15% stake in Renault EV unit under reshaped allianc..
2Analyst recommendations: Tesla, Hartford Financial, Pool Corporation...
3Hedge funds caught in bigger squeeze than 2021 meme stock frenzy - Gold..
4Rothschild : Concordia announces its intention to file a simplified ten..
5Futures fall with eyes on earnings

HOT NEWS