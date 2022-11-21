Australian Consumer Confidence Posts Second Consecutive Weekly Gain

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian consumer confidence posted a second consecutive weekly rise last week after unexpected news of a fall in the unemployment rate in October.

Consumer confidence gained 1% from the week prior, according to a survey by ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan.

Weekly inflation expectations dropped 0.2 percentage points to 6.3%, while its four-week moving average rose 0.1 percentage point to 6.6%, the data showed.

Australia's job market is proving more resilient than expected to soaring official interest rates with the unemployment rate falling to 3.4% in October, despite expectations it would come in at around 3.6%.

The solid employment report included strong growth in full-time jobs in October, and followed hints earlier in the month from officials at the Reserve Bank of Australia that policy makers may soon take time out from raising interest rates to weigh the impact of aggressive hikes since May.

The RBA is keeping a close watch on the behavior of consumers following a record pace of interest rate increases this year. For now, consumer spending remains solid overall.

Still, there was some worrisome news from the survey.

Sentiment around current financial conditions fell 3.6% over the week, dropping to its lowest since the start of the pandemic in late March 2020, while future financial conditions lost 2.2% after a 4.9% gain the week prior.

Confidence around current economic conditions dropped 2.5%, after an 8.5% jump the week before. Future economic conditions gained 4%.

On the question of buying a major household item right now, sentiment rebounded 9.2%, after a cumulative decline of 13% over the previous six weeks, the data showed.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian consumer confidence rating is based on 1,492 interviews conducted online and over the telephone during the week to Sunday.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-21-22 1744ET