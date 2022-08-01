Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australian Consumer Confidence Posts Third Consecutive Weekly Rise ss Fuel Price Falls

08/01/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By James Glynn


SYDNEY--Australian consumer confidence rose last week, its third consecutive weekly rise, as gasoline prices at the pump fell, taking pressure off stressed household budgets.

Consumer confidence gained 2.1% over the week, according to a survey by ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan.

In line with falling fuel prices, weekly inflation expectations dropped 0.5 percentage points to 5.5%, its lowest level since late May. Its four-week moving average fell 0.1 percentage points to 5.8%, the survey showed.

Sentiment around current financial conditions rose by 0.5%, while future financial conditions increased 5.3%, the survey showed, Current economic conditions gained 1%, while future economic conditions rebounded 3.6%, almost reversing a 3.9% fall the week before.

The rise in confidence came despite news that headline inflation exceeded 6% in the year to June, said ANZ head of Australian economics David Plank.

The only confidence subindex that decreased dealt with the question of whether it is a good time to buy a major household item, which fell 1.5%. Ongoing weakness in the housing market and pressure on household budgets being likely reasons, Mr. Plank added.

Despite the gain in in the past three weeks, sentiment remains at a very low level and vulnerable to more policy tightening from the Reserve Bank of Australia, Mr. Plank said.


Write to James Glynn at James.Glynn@WSJ.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-22 1944ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pU.S. Senate Democrats hope for green light on $430 billion climate, drug bill
RE
05:49pAl Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike, U.S. officials say
RE
05:45pMan who posed as DHS agent pleads guilty and vows to cooperate in ongoing probe
RE
05:44pAustralian Consumer Confidence Posts Third Consecutive Weekly Rise ss Fuel Price Falls
DJ
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.43% to 97.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.35% to $1.0263 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.58% to $1.2251 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Lost 1.22% to 131.61 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pArgentina's economy superminister appoints top advisers
RE
05:32pWhite House, Retailers Discussed Price Cuts After Tariff Relief - CNBC Citing Sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
2VONOVIA : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
3Gold investors face bind over bars from tarnished Russia
4Nikola to buy battery supplier Romeo Power for $144 million
5Alibaba : Provides Update on its Status under the U.S. Holding Foreign ..

HOT NEWS