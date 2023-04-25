By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian consumer confidence nudged higher last week, but shows no real sign of rebounding from the recession-like levels that have marked it for some time.

Consumer confidence increased by 0.8 points last week, according to a survey by ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan.

The highlight of the report was a big jump in consumers thinking that now would be a good time to buy a major household item. The measure jumped 5.6 points, more than reversing a 4.5-point fall the week before.

ANZ senior economist Adelaide Timbrell said the headline measure of confidence remained below 80 points for the eighth week in a row.

"This streak represents more weeks of confidence being below 80 points than over the whole of 2020 to 2022, revealing the effects of ongoing inflation and the adjustment to restrictive monetary policy," she said.

Weekly inflation expectations fell 0.3 percentage points to 5.3%, while the four-week moving average was down 0.1 percentage points to 5.4%, according to the survey.

Sentiment around current financial conditions rose 1.2 points, but remained below 70 points for a seventh consecutive week. Future financial conditions gained 1.6 points, while current economic conditions fell 1.1 points, and future economic conditions dropped 3.2 points, its third straight weekly decline.

All housing cohorts now have confidence below 80 for the first time since mid-March, after the RBA's most recent interest rate hike.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence Rating is based on 1,490 interviews conducted online and over the telephone during the week to Sunday.

