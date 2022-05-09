Australian Consumer Confidence Resilient Despite First Rate Hike Since 2010

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian consumer confidence was little changed last week despite news of the first rise in official interest rates by the Reserve Bank of Australia in more than a decade.

The weekly survey of confidence by the ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan showed a decline of just 0.2% from the week prior.

Weekly inflation expectations decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 5.1%, and its four-week moving average dropped 0.2 percentage points to 5.2%, according to the data.

Sentiment toward current financial conditions rebounded 4.0%, while future financial conditions rose slightly by 0.3%, remaining near its lowest level since April 2020.

Confidence around current economic conditions fell 0.8%, while future economic conditions decreased by 2.4%, the survey showed.

Consumers were less confident about buying a major household item, down 2.2% over the week to its lowest level since April 2020.

ANZ head of Australian Economics David Plank said consumers had anticipated the increase in interest rates by the RBA.

The RBA raised its official cash rate by 25 basis points to 35 basis points at its monthly policy meeting on May 3. It was the first increase since November 2010.

The rise in interest rates wasn't entirely without impact. Confidence among people who are paying off their home loan dropped by 5.0%, reinforcing the 9.6% drop in the previous week, Mr. Plank added.

