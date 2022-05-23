Australian Consumer Confidence Rises Helped By Falling Jobless Rate

By James Glynn
SYDNEY -- Australian consumer confidence rose for the first time in over a month last week bolstered by news that unemployment had fallen to its lowest level since 1974 in April.
According to a survey by the ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan, consumer confidence rose 1.7% from the prior week.
ANZ Head of Australian Economics, David Plank said the rise in confidence followed a 7.7% decline over the past four weeks.
Household inflation expectations remained elevated at 5.3%, as average petrol prices rose sharply over the week, the survey showed.
