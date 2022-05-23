Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australian Consumer Confidence Rises Helped By Falling Jobless Rate

05/23/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By James Glynn


SYDNEY -- Australian consumer confidence rose for the first time in over a month last week bolstered by news that unemployment had fallen to its lowest level since 1974 in April.

According to a survey by the ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan, consumer confidence rose 1.7% from the prior week.

ANZ Head of Australian Economics, David Plank said the rise in confidence followed a 7.7% decline over the past four weeks.

Household inflation expectations remained elevated at 5.3%, as average petrol prices rose sharply over the week, the survey showed.


Write to James Glynn at James.Glynn@WSJ.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1944ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pUtilities Up on Deal Activity -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:52pCommunications Services Up on Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:51pStarbucks to exit Russia after nearly 15 years
RE
05:49pTech Up, Recouping Losses on Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:47pEmbattled U.S. Rep. Cawthorn faces House ethics probe after election defeat
RE
05:44pFinancials Up after JPMorgan's View of Consumer -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:44pAustralian Consumer Confidence Rises Helped By Falling Jobless Rate
DJ
05:43pSpirit Airlines says shareholders unlikely to vote against Frontier deal
RE
05:39pConsumer Cos Up as Inflation Concerns Subside -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.74% to 94.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Economic outlook has 'darkened', business and government leaders warn i..
2Tencent chief causes stir with repost of article on China's economy
3Analyst recommandations: AbbVie, Amgen, Caterpillar, HP, Nike...
4Siemens Gamesa turnaround will take years, main owner says after $4.3 b..
5Chipmaker Broadcom in talks to acquire VMware for $60 billion -sources

HOT NEWS