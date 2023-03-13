By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian consumer confidence nosedived last week after the Reserve Bank of Australia announced its 10th consecutive rise in the official cash rate, taking it to its highest level in over a decade.

Consumer confidence dropped 2.9 points last week to 77.0, its weakest result since early April 2020, according to a survey by ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan.

Still, the drop in confidence comes despite RBA Governor Philip Lowe also saying he has an "open mind" about a potential pause in the interest rates cycle in April.

To be sure, the collapse of SVB bank in the U.S. last week has raised expectations that the Federal Reserve may announce a pause in interest rate increases this month, something that will weigh in favor of the RBA doing the same in early April.

The RBA raised the OCR by 25 basis points to 3.60% last week, but money-market pricing implies just a 10% chance of a further increase in April.

Weekly inflation expectations increased by 0.5 percentage points to 5.7%, the survey showed.

Sentiment around current financial conditions declined 6.4 points over the week, falling to its lowest level in over 20 years, the survey showed. Future financial conditions were down 4.4 points.

Current economic conditions rose slightly by 0.3 points, while future economic conditions fell 4.3 points, according to the survey.

Confidence among those paying off their mortgages increased 1.7 points last week after a sharp drop over the prior week.

Meanwhile, confidence among those who own their home and renters reported sharp decreases of 4.1 points and 7.9 points, respectively, it said.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence Rating is based on 1,506 interviews conducted online and over the telephone during the week to Sunday.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1844ET