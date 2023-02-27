Australian Consumer Confidence Soft as Mood of Mortgage Holders Slumps

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian consumer confidence was weaker last week, with sentiment among mortgage holders hit hard as economists and money markets continue to ramp up expectations for the peak in official interest rates.

Consumer confidence decreased by 0.4 points last week to an index reading of 80, according to a survey by the ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan.

ANZ senior economist Adelaide Timbrell said confidence is now among the worst seen since the Covid-19 outbreak in Australia in March 2020.

Among those paying off their mortgages, confidence dropped 4.4 points over the week to its lowest level since early April 2020, falling 11 points below the average for all housing cohorts, the survey showed.

Money markets have revised higher expectations for the peak in interest rates, with traders now expecting the official cash rate to approach 4.5% later this year, up from 3.35% now.

The rise in OCR expectations comes as the RBA has delivered hawkish guidance this month, and as U.S. economic data have remained strong, prompting talk of ongoing interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

Confidence about current and future economic conditions are at their lowest level since November 2022, while sentiment toward current financial conditions was at its worst level since December 2022, according to the report.

Sentiment around future financial conditions rose 0.9 points in the week, while current financial conditions declined 0.7 points, while future financial conditions were up 0.9 points.

Current economic conditions fell slightly by 0.3 points, the data showed. Weekly inflation expectations rose 0.1 percentage points to 5.2%.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence Rating is based on 1,472 interviews conducted online and over the telephone during the week to Sunday.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@WSJ.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1745ET