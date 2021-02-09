Australian Consumer Optimism Paints Positive Picture of Life After Stimulus

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian consumers' improving optimism raises hopes that the economy won't have to overcome too many bumps in the road when the federal government begins withdrawing job market stimulus in March.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute's survey of consumer confidence bounced 1.9% in February, recovering around half of the big fall posted in January and leaving the index at a solid 109.1 points, just shy of a 10-year high.

The survey showed that job security fears receded in February, flashing a positive signal ahead of the expiry of the government's JobKeeper program in March. The program has kept workers on payrolls at companies that have been hit the hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Economists expect that the broad-based recovery over recent months, and the fact that consumers have amassed huge household savings, will allow the economy to move beyond its heavy reliance on stimulus money.

The consumer war chest of saved funds could be as large as $125 billion Australian dollars, (US$96.75 billion), or 6% of GDP, according to Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"A drawdown in these savings will be a significant tailwind on the economy over the next two years," Mr. Aird said.

The jump in savings is due to the generous government stimulus, record-low interest rates and the fact consumers have had less opportunity to spend on things like overseas travel.

Australia has also had great success in containing Covid-19, with attention now turning to vaccinations.

"It looks to us like households are focused on the bigger picture. Namely that the Covid-19 vaccination rollout is imminent and a return to pre-Covid life domestically should occur later this year," Mr. Aird said.

Around 1.6 million Australians relied on JobKeeper in the fourth quarter of 2020, and that figure is likely to remain at around 1 million in the first quarter, said Bill Evans, chief economist at Westpac.

Mr. Evans estimates that the savings pool consumers have to draw down on is likely closer to A$200 billion.

"The key ingredient for the economy now is confidence. We have to say that this index is suggesting the Australian economy will cope pretty well with the withdrawal of JobKeeper in March," he said.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-21 2335ET