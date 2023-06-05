By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian consumer confidence fell further last week amid speculation that the Reserve Bank of Australia is set to raise interest rates higher, further tightening the screws on mortgage repayments.

Consumer confidence fell by 0.4 points over the week, keeping it in deeply negative territory and consistent with recessionary conditions in the economy, according to a survey by ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan.

The data emerge just hours ahead of an RBA policy meeting, with economists betting the central bank will deliver a 12th rise in the official cash rate since May 2022, taking its above 4.0% for the first time since early 2012.

Weekly inflation expectations rose 0.2 percentage points to 5.5% last week, the survey said.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe also warned last week of heightened risks around the need to raise interest rates further, citing the dangerous combination of stubborn services price inflation, rising wages, and weak productivity growth.

Sentiment around current financial conditions fell 1.6 points over the week, after a fall of 4.3 points 4.3 the week before, the survey showed. Future financial conditions plunged 5.3 points to its lowest since late March 2020.

Still, consumers were more upbeat about buying a major household item, with confidence up 4 points.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian consumer confidence rating is based on 1,530 interviews conducted online and over the telephone during the week to Sunday.

