Australian Consumer Sentiment Cools A Little

08/29/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
By James Glynn


SYDNEY--Australian consumer confidence fell last week after having strengthened sharply over recent weeks.

According to a weekly survey by the ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan, confidence was down 0.7% last week, easing back after a 6.6% jump over the two previous weeks.

Weekly inflation expectations dropped 0.2 percentage points to 5.3%, while its four-week moving average remained steady at 5.6%, the survey showed.

The fall in inflation expectations likely lent support to confidence, but the survey showed a 5.5% drop in willingness to buy a major household item, said ANZ head of Australian Economics David Plank.

"Consumers are likely to stay cautious in outlook until there is better news about real wages. Though it is important to remember that this caution hasn't actually been reflected in a pullback in spending -- at least not yet," Mr. Plank added.

Overall, the survey data was mixed.

Sentiment around current financial conditions rose 1.1%, while the reading for future financial conditions fell 1.9% after an 8.8% increase in the previous two weeks.


Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1945ET

