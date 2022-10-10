Advanced search
Australian Consumer Spending Starts to Buckle as Rates Jump, CBA Says

10/10/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
By James Glynn


SYDNEY--Australian consumer spending has at last showed signs of buckling under the pressure of sharply rising interest rates.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia's household spending intentions index fell 0.5% in September from August, the first retreat since April.

The data, drawn from CBA's own transactions data, is clearly beginning to show the effects on the household sector of the Reserve Bank of Australia's aggressive interest-rate hiking cycle, said Stephen Halmarick, chief economist at CBA.

The RBA has raised interest rates at a record pace since May as inflation surged. The official cash rate has risen to 2.60% from 0.1% at the start of May, with the central bank indicating last week that further hikes are coming.

The declines in the HSI Index were led by health and fitness, home buying, household services and transport, Mr. Halmarick said.

This was partly offset by some strength in motor vehicle spending on further improvements in supply, entertainment, travel and a small improvement in retail.

The HSI index for September is up 14.1% on year, but given that in September last year much of the east coast of Australia was in lockdown, this relative strength should come as no surprise, Mr. Halmarick said.

The CBA data follow news earlier Tuesday that consumer confidence fell to its lowest level since mid-August last week.

Consumer confidence fell 1.1%, according to a survey by the ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan.

The weaker trends in consumer confidence and spending won't alarm the RBA, which has puzzled at the stubbornness of consumer demand despite the sharp rise in borrowing costs and an increasingly worrying global outlook.


Write to James Glynn at James.Glynn@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1909ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -1.51% 94.96 Delayed Quote.-4.53%
HONG KONG HANG SENG -2.95% 17216.66 Delayed Quote.-24.18%
