SYDNEY--Confidence among Australian consumers was slightly weaker last week ahead of what is expected to be the Reserve Bank of Australia's 10th consecutive rise in official interest rates to combat the biggest cost of living rise in over 30 years.

Consumer confidence decreased by 0.1 points last week to 79.9, a level consistent with recession, according to a survey by ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan.

The RBA is widely expected to raise its official cash rate to 3.60% from 3.35%, but money-market traders are watching the central bank's guidance, which turned more hawkish in February.

The RBA's policy announcement is scheduled for later today at 0330 GMT.

Recent soft inflation, GDP growth and labor market data have raised the possibility that the RBA's guidance might be tempered somewhat.

Money-market traders are betting that the OCR will rise to a peak well above 4.0%. That may change if the RBA's guidance is altered.

The confidence data show weekly inflation expectations were unchanged at 5.2% on-year last week.

Sentiment around current financial conditions declined 1.5 points, while future financial conditions increased slightly by 0.3 points. Current economic conditions fell 1.2 points.

Consumers were more downbeat on the time to buy a major household item, which dropped 2.7 points, the survey showed.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence Rating is based on 1,494 interviews conducted online and over the telephone during the week to Sunday.

