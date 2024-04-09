By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian consumer confidence remains in an extended slump, but more worrying is that inflation expectations are also nudging higher, something that will surely alarm the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Consumer confidence fell for a second week in a row last week, according to ANZ Roy Morgan, down 0.9 points to 81.9 points, with the overall reading consistent with recession conditions far more severe than that of the highly destructive economic contraction in the early 1990s.

The current economic environment has kept consumer confidence below 85 points for a record 62 weeks, a full 23 weeks longer than experienced during the 1990s recession, said ANZ economist Madeline Dunk.

Meanwhile, inflation expectations rose to the highest level for the year, which may help explain the increased pessimism in the economic and financial outlook, she added.

This survey recorded the first instance since November 2022, when inflation expectations peaked at 6.8%, that inflation expectations have increased for three weeks in a row.

Higher gasoline prices may be contributing to this rise in inflation expectations, Dunk added.

Weekly inflation expectations rose 0.1 percentage point to 5.3%. The four-week moving average was also up 0.1 percentage point to 5.1%, the data showed.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian consumer confidence rating is based on 1,513 interviews conducted online and over the telephone during the week to Sunday.

Write to James Glynn at James.Glynn@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-24 2028ET