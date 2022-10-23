Australian Dollar Showing Resilience in Trade-Weighted Terms, RBA Official Says

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--The Australian dollar's broad strength against the currencies of its key trading partners will limit the inflationary impact in Australia from the rising U.S. dollar, an Australian central bank official said Monday.

The Australian dollar has depreciated by 14% against the U.S. dollar this year in absolute terms, but in trade-weighted terms, the Australian dollar has depreciated by only 2% over the same period, said Chris Kent, assistant governor at the Reserve Bank of Australia.

"In trade-weighted terms, the Australian dollar has moved broadly in line with its fundamental determinants," Mr. Kent said at a banking conference Monday. "In particular, it has been underpinned in part by the elevated prices of some of our key commodity exports."

Overall, he said the U.S. dollar has risen 12% in trade-weighted terms, consistent with the rapid rise in U.S. interest rates relative to other countries.

Depreciation against the U.S. dollar adds to inflation tied to imported goods and services. But looking at the Australian currency's moves in trade-weighted terms typically provides a better indication of foreign-exchange impacts on inflation, Mr. Kent said.

Mr. Kent said the RBA's internal models suggest that currency depreciation will contribute to a higher level of consumer prices in Australia. But it will be relatively modest, he said.

"A rough rule of thumb from our models suggests that the level of the CPI will be higher by only around 0.2% in total over the course of a few years," Mr. Kent said.

He also added that commodity prices overall have declined over the past few months, but they remain around the levels seen at the start of the year.

