  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Australian Dollar Showing Resilience in Trade-Weighted Terms, RBA Official Says

10/23/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
By James Glynn


SYDNEY--The Australian dollar's broad strength against the currencies of its key trading partners will limit the inflationary impact in Australia from the rising U.S. dollar, an Australian central bank official said Monday.

The Australian dollar has depreciated by 14% against the U.S. dollar this year in absolute terms, but in trade-weighted terms, the Australian dollar has depreciated by only 2% over the same period, said Chris Kent, assistant governor at the Reserve Bank of Australia.

"In trade-weighted terms, the Australian dollar has moved broadly in line with its fundamental determinants," Mr. Kent said at a banking conference Monday. "In particular, it has been underpinned in part by the elevated prices of some of our key commodity exports."

Overall, he said the U.S. dollar has risen 12% in trade-weighted terms, consistent with the rapid rise in U.S. interest rates relative to other countries.

Depreciation against the U.S. dollar adds to inflation tied to imported goods and services. But looking at the Australian currency's moves in trade-weighted terms typically provides a better indication of foreign-exchange impacts on inflation, Mr. Kent said.

Mr. Kent said the RBA's internal models suggest that currency depreciation will contribute to a higher level of consumer prices in Australia. But it will be relatively modest, he said.

"A rough rule of thumb from our models suggests that the level of the CPI will be higher by only around 0.2% in total over the course of a few years," Mr. Kent said.

He also added that commodity prices overall have declined over the past few months, but they remain around the levels seen at the start of the year.


Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-23-22 1909ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.07% 0.87001 Delayed Quote.-5.88%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.96% 93.305 Delayed Quote.12.29%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.29% 1.10475 Delayed Quote.4.27%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.19% 0.6354 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.07% 0.6381 Delayed Quote.-13.73%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.68% 1.78004 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) 0.09% 1.150139 Delayed Quote.6.23%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.21% 1.54685 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) 0.17% 0.01902 Delayed Quote.4.12%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) 0.05% 1.567644 Delayed Quote.15.92%
