Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Australian Flash PMI Records Second Straight Month of Weakness in Nov.

11/22/2022 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By James Glynn


SYDNEY--Australian private sector output contracted for a second straight month in November, according to flash PMI data.

The S&P Global Flash Australia Composite Output Index fell from 49.8 in October to 47.7 in November.

Output fell in tandem with new orders while the level of work outstanding declined marginally from the month prior, the data showed.

Employment levels remained in growth, even as overall optimism eased to a 31-month low, the data showed.

Anecdotal evidence suggested a worsening of economic conditions led to the contraction of new work, with the fall in demand concentrated in the service sector, while demand for manufactured goods stayed in expansion.

Foreign demand improved and at a faster rate in November, buoyed by overseas factory orders, the report showed.

According to respondents, employment levels rose as firms worked to rebuild their workforce capacity with some reporting difficulties in acquiring skilled labor.

Worryingly for the Reserve Bank of Australia, inflationary pressures worsened in November with both input costs and output prices rising at faster rates.

Higher shipping rates, costs of raw material and manpower contributed to the higher prices, it said.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1741ET

Latest news "Economy"
05:59pADRs End Mostly Higher; ABB, Alibaba Trade Actively
DJ
05:52pUkraine setting up 'invincibility centres' to help provide heat and water
RE
05:42pAustralian Flash PMI Records Second Straight Month of Weakness in Nov.
DJ
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.55% to 99.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.62% to $1.0306 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.53% to $1.1887 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Lost 0.65% to 141.22 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Gained 5.50% to $0.078 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEthereum Gained 3.44% to $1130.19 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pBitcoin Gained 3.43% to $16137.17 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises after Saudis deny report of OPEC+ supply increase
2Exclusive-China set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion, signalling revam..
3Analyst recommendations: Activision, BP, HubSpot, Procter & Gamble, Vod..
4Don't like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff
5Embracer Group - Weaker cash flow and cut guidance

HOT NEWS