Australian Flash PMI Records Second Straight Month of Weakness in Nov.

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian private sector output contracted for a second straight month in November, according to flash PMI data.

The S&P Global Flash Australia Composite Output Index fell from 49.8 in October to 47.7 in November.

Output fell in tandem with new orders while the level of work outstanding declined marginally from the month prior, the data showed.

Employment levels remained in growth, even as overall optimism eased to a 31-month low, the data showed.

Anecdotal evidence suggested a worsening of economic conditions led to the contraction of new work, with the fall in demand concentrated in the service sector, while demand for manufactured goods stayed in expansion.

Foreign demand improved and at a faster rate in November, buoyed by overseas factory orders, the report showed.

According to respondents, employment levels rose as firms worked to rebuild their workforce capacity with some reporting difficulties in acquiring skilled labor.

Worryingly for the Reserve Bank of Australia, inflationary pressures worsened in November with both input costs and output prices rising at faster rates.

Higher shipping rates, costs of raw material and manpower contributed to the higher prices, it said.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1741ET