SYDNEY--Australia capital-city house prices rose at their fastest pace in four months in February, highlighting the continued imbalance between supply and demand in the market as immigration remains strong while confidence around the prospect of interest-rate cuts later this year has grown.

CoreLogic's national home value index rose 0.6% in February, with nearly all of the state capital cities and regional areas recording a lift in values over the month.

"Housing values have been more than resilient in the face of high interest rates and cost of living pressures," said CoreLogic's research director, Tim Lawless.

Rising house prices will be on the radar of the Reserve Bank of Australia, which might see increases as evidence that aggregate demand could still be too strong despite 13 interest-rate increases since May 2022.

Perth continues to stand out, with a substantially higher rate of house price growth compared to any other region, up 1.8% over the month. Prices in Adelaide rose 1.1%, while Brisbane's increased 0.9% over the month, the data showed.

Although growth rates in Sydney and Melbourne home values have leveled out, the monthly trend has accelerated, with Melbourne emerging from a three-month slump of negative monthly movements to record a subtle 0.1% rise in February.

Similarly, Sydney dwelling values moved back into positive territory over the past two months after recording a subtle decline in November and December, the data showed.

"Potentially we are seeing some early signs of a boost to housing confidence as inflation eases and expectations for a rate cut, or cuts, later this year firm up," Lawless said.

The re-acceleration in value growth has been accompanied by a bounce back in auction clearance rates, which averaged in the high 60% range through February. Consumer sentiment also recorded a solid rise in February.

