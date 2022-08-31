Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australian House Prices Post Biggest Monthly Fall Since 1983 in August

08/31/2022 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By James Glynn


SYDNEY--Australia's housing downturn gathered momentum in August, with house prices falling 1.6% from July, its biggest on-month decline since 1983.

Property research group CoreLogic said Thursday that its national home value index recorded a fourth consecutive month of decline in August, with the downturn accelerating and widening across the country.

Every Australian capital city apart from Darwin is now in a housing downturn, with a similar scenario playing out across regional areas.

Sydney, Australia's largest property market, continued to lead the downswing, with values falling 2.3% over the month. Brisbane prices fell 1.8%.

Brisbane's shift into decline had been acute after almost two years of sustained growth due to record high internal migration and relative affordability, said CoreLogic's research director, Tim Lawless.

After rising strongly in 2020 and 2021, the fall in regional dwelling values is catching up with that in the capital cities.

Regional home values were down 1.5% in August. Between March 2020 and January 2022, regional dwelling values surged more than 40% compared with a 25.5% rise for the combined capitals, CoreLogic said.

Mr. Lawless said he expects the downturn will continue to play out through the remainder of the year, and possibly into 2023.

"It's hard to see housing prices stabilizing until interest rates find a ceiling and consumer sentiment starts to improve," he said.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has been raising interest rates aggressively since May to cool down a surge in inflation.

The central bank is expected to deliver a fourth consecutive 50-basis-point rise in the official cash rate at a policy meeting next week, taking the total increase since May to 225 basis points, the fastest rate of increase since 1994.

While interest-rate-sensitive parts of the economy like housing are slowing, GDP growth is otherwise solid as consumer spending remains strong, while unemployment has fallen to its lowest level in half a century.

The RBA is expected to continue raising interest rates until early next year, with inflation expected to press toward an annual rate of 8.0% this year.


Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com; @JamesGlynnWSJ


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 1015ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:31aSwiss cabinet sees no need to cushion energy price rises
RE
10:30aSwiss cabinet sees no need to cushion energy price rises
RE
10:25aU.S. airlines commit to providing meals, hotel rooms for extended delays they caused
RE
10:24aCanada switches ministers in mini cabinet reshuffle
RE
10:21aKremlin says Gorbachev helped end Cold War but was wrong about 'honeymoon' with West
RE
10:18aChicago Business Activity Grew Marginally in August -- MNI Indicators
DJ
10:17aQatar to build world's largest 'blue' ammonia plant - QatarEnergy
RE
10:16aAustralian House Prices Post Biggest Monthly Fall Since 1983 in August
DJ
10:16aWall Street climbs as tech stocks rebound, oil drops
RE
10:13aGerman Economy Ministry officials flagged over possible Russia ties - Die Zeit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia continues global stock slump as Fed tightening fears flare
2NAGARRO : Buy rating from Jefferies
3BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
4BYD Co. Shares Slide After Warren Buffett's Stake Sale
5As natural gas prices jump, shale oil firms get gassy

HOT NEWS