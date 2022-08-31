Australian House Prices Post Biggest Monthly Fall Since 1983 in August

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia's housing downturn gathered momentum in August, with house prices falling 1.6% from July, its biggest on-month decline since 1983.

Property research group CoreLogic said Thursday that its national home value index recorded a fourth consecutive month of decline in August, with the downturn accelerating and widening across the country.

Every Australian capital city apart from Darwin is now in a housing downturn, with a similar scenario playing out across regional areas.

Sydney, Australia's largest property market, continued to lead the downswing, with values falling 2.3% over the month. Brisbane prices fell 1.8%.

Brisbane's shift into decline had been acute after almost two years of sustained growth due to record high internal migration and relative affordability, said CoreLogic's research director, Tim Lawless.

After rising strongly in 2020 and 2021, the fall in regional dwelling values is catching up with that in the capital cities.

Regional home values were down 1.5% in August. Between March 2020 and January 2022, regional dwelling values surged more than 40% compared with a 25.5% rise for the combined capitals, CoreLogic said.

Mr. Lawless said he expects the downturn will continue to play out through the remainder of the year, and possibly into 2023.

"It's hard to see housing prices stabilizing until interest rates find a ceiling and consumer sentiment starts to improve," he said.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has been raising interest rates aggressively since May to cool down a surge in inflation.

The central bank is expected to deliver a fourth consecutive 50-basis-point rise in the official cash rate at a policy meeting next week, taking the total increase since May to 225 basis points, the fastest rate of increase since 1994.

While interest-rate-sensitive parts of the economy like housing are slowing, GDP growth is otherwise solid as consumer spending remains strong, while unemployment has fallen to its lowest level in half a century.

The RBA is expected to continue raising interest rates until early next year, with inflation expected to press toward an annual rate of 8.0% this year.

