SYDNEY--Australian house prices posted a fifth consecutive rise in July as the market rides a jump in immigration at a time of surging construction costs and falling housing supply.

CoreLogic's national home value index rose 0.7% in July from June. Since finding a floor in February, prices nationally are up 4.1%, following a 9.1% decline from record highs in April 2022.

Home values remain 5.3% below the April 2022 peak, with only Perth, Adelaide and regional South Australia recording a new cyclical high in dwelling values through July, according to the property research group.

International border reopening has seen a much bigger than expected lift in immigration with net inflows running at twice the normal level as students and migrants flood in as restrictions on movement imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic are lifted.

Rental vacancy rates have also dropped to historic lows nationally with all major capital city markets now seeing vacancy rates at or materially below 2%, a sign of widespread shortages.

While housing values are continuing to record a broad-based rise, the rate of growth has lost momentum over the past two months, slowing from 1.2% in May, CoreLogic said.

The strength in house prices will concern the Reserve Bank of Australia, with most economists betting it will raise the official cash rate further this month.

The most substantial reduction in house price momentum has occurred in Sydney, said CoreLogic's research director, Tim Lawless.

After leading the upswing, the monthly pace of growth in Sydney house prices has halved from a recent high of 1.8% in May to 0.9% in July, Lawless said.

Sydney has also seen a significant rise in the number of fresh listings added to the market, 9.9% higher than the same time last year and 18.0% above the previous five-year average, he added.

