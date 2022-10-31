Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Australian House Prices Slide Widens to All Capital Cities

10/31/2022 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By James Glynn


SYDNEY--A sharp downturn in Australian housing prices since the first half of the year has widened to every capital city and most regional areas, according to property research group CoreLogic.

CoreLogic's national home value index has moved through six months of consistent declines, with prices down a further 1.2% in October.

Across the capital cities, the month-on-month decline ranged from a 0.2% drop in Perth to a 2.0% fall in Brisbane, it added.

The pace of falls has eased over the past two months across Sydney and the past three months in Melbourne, but has gathered momentum in Brisbane where home values are now falling the most rapidly of any capital city or rest-of-state region.

CoreLogic Research Director Tim Lawless said it is probably still too early to claim the worst of the decline is over.

"Despite the easing in the pace of decline, with Australian borrowers facing the double whammy of further interest rate hikes, along with persistently high and rising inflation, there is a genuine risk we could see the rate of decline re-accelerate as interest rates rise further and household balance sheets become more thinly stretched," he said.

The data comes ahead of a Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting, which is expected to result in a further 25-basis-point rise in the official cash rate to 2.85% .

The RBA has been raising interest rates aggressively since May to tamp down surging inflation. The central bank is expected to continue raising interest rates next year, with inflation yet to peak.

At the combined capital city level, housing values have fallen 6.5%, following a 25.5% rise through the upswing, the report showed.

Sydney home values are down 10.2% since peaking in January, following a 27.7% rise through the pandemic. Melbourne home values are down 6.4% since February, after rising 17.3%, CoreLogic said.


Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 0915ET

Latest news "Economy"
09:26aSpot palladium falls 3%…
RE
09:26aSenior Chinese diplomat urges U.S. to end ideological bias - Chinese state media
RE
09:21aInsurer Ascot pauses writing new cover for Ukrainian shipments
RE
09:20aOil funds trapped between low inventories and slowing economy: Kemp
RE
09:20aUK home secretary reveals fresh details about ministerial code breach
AN
09:16aNext Fifteen ends M&C Saatchi bid after shareholder opposition
RE
09:16aUK energy bill help will tackle inflation, ONS confirms
AN
09:16aAustralian House Prices Slide Widens to All Capital Cities
DJ
09:13aJudges give green light for ICC prosecutor to resume Afghanistan probe
RE
09:11aWall St set to open lower as investors await Fed signal
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla held talks to take up to 20% stake in Glencore - FT
2Europe's debt market strains force some governments to rework trading r..
3Keyence Shares Jump After It Posts 27% Rise in First-Half Net Profit
4Swiss National Bank loses nearly $143 billion in first nine months
5Shop Apotheke Europe N : Presentation Earnings Call Q3 2022

HOT NEWS