SYDNEY--Australian inflation expectations continue to jump, hitting the highest level in the history of a survey by ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan last week.

Weekly inflation expectations rose 0.2 percentage points to 6.8% last week, its highest value on record going back to 2010. Its four-week moving average rose 0.3 percentage points to 6.4%, the survey data showed.

Consumer confidence dropped 1.5%, taking the cumulative fall over the past six weeks to 10.4%, the data showed.

ANZ head of Australian Economics David Plank said the drop in confidence came as the Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by a further 25 basis points to 2.85%, and indicated more are on the way.

Confidence is now at the lowest level since early April 2020 when lockdowns in response to Covid-19 were first introduced, he added.

"Falling confidence and rising inflation expectations creates a difficult mix for the RBA," Mr. Plank said.

Consumer concerns are reflected in more downbeat expectations for the economy, which have fallen seven times over the past nine weeks for a total decline of 17%, the survey shows.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence Rating is based on 1,495 interviews conducted online and over the telephone during the week to Sunday.

