By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian job ads continue to decline in line with weaker growth in the economy, but firms haven't started to lay off staff in big numbers, according to a job market survey.

ANZ-Indeed Australian job ads fell 1.0% on month in March following a 2.1% drop in February. Job ads are down 10.6% from a year ago, but are 32.1% higher than the prepandemic period.

"While we expect to see a further moderation in job ads, the recent stickiness in the series implies it is unlikely to be a linear path downward and suggests we will only see a gradual rise in unemployment," said ANZ economist Madeline Dunk.

The decline in job ads in March was driven by New South Wales and Western Australia, the data showed. Job ads in New South Wales, the country's biggest state by population, have fallen in 10 of the past 12 months, more than any other state.

Job ads fell in 60% of occupations, the data showed.

Recent official employment figures for February showed that unemployment remains near its lowest levels in close to half a century, and well below estimates of full employment.

