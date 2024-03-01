By James Glynn

SYDNEY--A downturn in the Australian manufacturing sector reasserted itself in February after a brief respite in January, according to the latest data from Judo Bank.

The headline seasonally adjusted Judo Bank Australia manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 47.8 in February from 50.1 in January, extending a period of weakness that was evident in late 2023.

Warren Hogan, chief economic advisor at Judo Bank said the slump in February suggests strength in January was just a one-off bounce in activity.

"The February activity indicators suggest that Australia's manufacturers remain in a soft patch at the start of 2024," he added.

A quicker reduction in new orders led to sharper falls in output and volumes of outstanding business in February, the data showed.

Demand for labor across manufacturing has also moved into contractionary territory over the last four months with demand for labor weakening over the past six months, according to the report.

"Australia's manufacturing sector is not growing, bringing into question the idea of a post-pandemic manufacturing revival," Hogan said.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

