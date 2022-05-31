Log in
Australian Manufacturing Expansion Slowed In May

05/31/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
By James Glynn


SYDNEY--The expansion of Australia's manufacturing sector slowed in May, according to the latest S&P Global PMI data.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index remained above the 50.0 no-change mark at 55.7 in May, down from 58.8 in April, to signal expansion. This marked the 24th consecutive month in which the sector has grown.

Manufacturing output and orders grew at softer rates, weighed down by the effects of higher costs of shipping, the Ukraine war and Covid-19 disruptions in China, the report showed.

The pace of expansion in manufacturing activity was also slowed somewhat by disruptions brought on by the impact of floods in parts of Australia's east coast at the start of the year.

Sustained demand growth led to increased hiring and purchasing activities, the report showed. Overall business optimism eased a little in May.


Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1958ET

HOT NEWS