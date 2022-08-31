Log in
Australian Manufacturing Sector Stalls as Rate Hikes Hit Home

08/31/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
By James Glynn


SYDNEY--Activity across Australia's manufacturing sector cooled in August, ending a solid period of expansion with further weakness expected as interest rates continue to rise sharply and workers chase higher wages in a tight labor market.

The Australian Industry Group's Australian Performance of Manufacturing Index dropped 3.2 points to 49.3 in August, the first contraction since January, following renewed Covid-related lockdowns.

The August data point to the end of the recent expansion in manufacturing activity, said Innes Willox, chief executive of Ai Group, an employer association.

Production, employment and sales were all down over the month and most manufacturing sectors reported lower performance, he said.

"Prices and wages continued to push higher and with the Reserve Bank of Australia seeking to ease these pressures by raising interest rates, further slowing in manufacturing looks increasingly likely over the coming months," Mr. Willox said.

The weakness in the data comes as interest rate-sensitive parts of the economy show signs of slowing amid the fastest pace of rate increases since 1994.

Property research group CoreLogic has reported that house prices posted their biggest month-on-month fall since 1983 in August.

The RBA is expected to raise interest rates by a further 50 basis points on Tuesday, taking the official cash rate back above 2.0% for the first time 2016.


Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 1935ET

