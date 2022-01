Reports have since surfaced that Djokovic was planning to sue Tennis Australia, but Tiley denied that was the case in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Sunday.

Tiley also believes Djokovic will return to Australia despite the possibility the Serb could face a three-year ban from travelling into the country as a result of his deportation.

Tiley blamed miscommunication with the federal government for the issues that resulted in Djokovic being kicked out of Australia.