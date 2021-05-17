Australian PM Morrison to visit New Zealand on May 30

WELLINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister
Scott Morrison will visit New Zealand later this month, his
first trip since the COVID-19 pandemic forced both countries to
shut its borders.
Morrison will visit Queenstown, New Zealand, for the annual
Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting on May 30-31, New
Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.
"I’m looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Morrison
back to New Zealand following a difficult year for both our
countries through the pandemic,” Ardern said.
Quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand
began last month after both nations successfully controlled the
spread of COVID-19.
