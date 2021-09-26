Australian PM refuses to commit to phasing out fossil fuels

MELBOURNE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister
Scott Morrison refused to commit to phasing out fossil fuels as
a major climate conference approaches, while his deputy doubled
down on opposing targets for net zero emissions of greenhouse
gases.
Australia, the world's top coal and a major gas exporter, is
under growing pressure to come up with emissions reduction
targets ahead of November's COP26 United Nations climate
conference in Scotland.
The International Monetary Fund called on https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-should-do-more-contain-housing-bubble-climate-change-imf-2021-09-24
Australia to set a "time bound" target to reach net zero
emissions on Friday, when the country's treasurer warned https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/australia-treasurer-warns-financial-risks-if-net-zero-not-adopted-2021-09-23
that Australia must brace for much higher borrowing costs if it
fails to commit to a net zero target by 2050, as many peers have
done.
In interviews with Australian media after a summit in
Washington, Morrison said his government was still working on
its emissions plans, declining to commit to curbing fossil fuels
that account for a major part of Australia's export revenue.
He told broadcaster SBS in an interview that aired on
Saturday night that he was not prepared to pull back any fossil
fuel industries immediately.
"We don't have to, because that change will take place over
time," he said. "We are working on the transition technologies
and fuels and the ultimate technologies that will be there over
the next 20, 30 years that can get us to net zero... This
doesn't happen overnight."
Morrison, who has a largely undefined slogan of "technology
not taxes", was part of a government that torpedoed a carbon
pricing scheme after winning the 2013 election while opposing
the mechanism as a tax.
His deputy prime minister, climate change sceptic Barnaby
Joyce, dug in on Sunday against a net zero target.
"We look at it through the eyes of making sure there is not
an unreasonable, or any loss of... regional jobs," Joyce, whose
National party represents largely rural voters, told the
Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
Joyce said proceeds from mining and agriculture industries
were vital for people in regional towns, from hairdressers to
auto service providers.
"You've got to remember, fossil fuels are your nation's
largest export and if you take away your nation's largest
export, you've got to accept a lower standard of living," he
said.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by William Mallard)