SYDNEY--Australia's purchasing manager index data for June showed that while economic activity is cooling it remains in expansionary territory, lending weight to the idea that a soft landing looks likely.

The Judo Bank Flash Australia composite PMI output index fell to 50.6 in June, down from 52.1 in May.

The latest reading signaled that private sector activity expanded for a fifth straight month, but at a slower and only marginal pace.

Business activity growth was again driven primarily by the service sector, while manufacturing output fell at a more pronounced pace compared to May, the data showed.

Firms reported working through their backlogs as incoming new orders declined.

The data comes as Australia's official measure of economic activity has slowed to a crawl, but so far avoided going into a recession.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has increased interest sharply over recent years, but the official cash rate, which now stands at 4.35%, is still well below the peaks in official rates seen in other major economies.

Australia's labor market remains solid despite the headwinds of rising costs and soaring mortgage interest repayments.

Some relief for business is set to emerge in coming weeks as the federal government delivers income tax cuts for all workers, a one-time cash payment to households to help offset rising living costs, while the basic wage is also set to climb by 3.75 per year.

"The various activity indicators suggest a slower pace of business expansion in the Australian economy in June after a very strong period over the first half of calendar year 2024," said Warren Hogan, chief economic advisor at Judo Bank.

The composite input price index fell below the 60 level for the first time since January 2021, a sign that business cost growth might be easing, Judo Bank said.

"Hopefully, we are seeing the start of a genuine moderation in business cost growth," Hogan said. "This is essential to reducing inflation in an economy with very little productivity growth over recent years."

