By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian retail-sales activity was weaker than expected in February, sending a signal that households are struggling under the weight of soaring interest rates and a big rise in the cost of living over the past year.

Retail turnover rose 0.2% in February compared with January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. Economists had expected a 0.4% rise. The small increase in February follows growth of 1.8% in January.

The weaker-than-anticipated result follows months of volatility in the data and lends itself to the idea that the Reserve Bank of Australia could announce a pause in interest-rate increases as early as next week.

RBA Gov. Philip Lowe said recently that retail-sales data would be important in weighing the central bank's policy options in April, adding that the board is set to reconsider a pause.

Monthly inflation data for February that is due Wednesday will also be key to determining the next move by the RBA, which has announced 10 consecutive interest-rate increases since May last year, taking monetary-policy settings into restrictive territory.

"The RBA are moving into a phase where policy decisions are lineball and each data point on household spending and the labor market will be closely scrutinised," said Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting at BIS Oxford Economics.

Earlier Tuesday, a survey by ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan showed that consumer confidence continues to languish at a level consistent with a recession.

A pause in interest-rate increases in either April or May seems likely, as the central bank has said recently that only half of the hikes announced since early last year have been passed on.

With close to 1 million households transitioning off of ultralow fixed mortgage interest rates over the coming months to sharply higher floating-rate loans, the RBA appears increasingly nervous about the impact that this could have on both consumer spending and economic growth.

The transition to higher floating-rate mortgages will see monthly repayments on an average mortgage rise 13,000 Australian dollars (US$8,645) per year, said Diana Mousina, senior economist at AMP Capital.

The backdrop of uncertainty surrounding bank failures in Europe and the U.S. also argues in favor of a pause.

However, other major central banks, including the Federal Reserve, raised interest rates last week, seeming apparently less concerned about the risk of financial instability and credit tightening.

Spending in food-related sectors continued to grow steadily in February, with cafes, restaurants and takeaway-food services up 0.5%, while food retailing rose 0.2%, the statistics bureau said. Activity in non-food sectors was mixed, as consumers continued to pull back on discretionary spending in response to cost-of-living pressures.

Department store sales rose 1.0% in February, followed by clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing, which grew by 0.6%, the ABS said.

While retail sales were weaker than expected, they aren't expected to collapse, said Josh Williamson, chief economist at Citi Australia.

Households have excess savings of around A$300 billion, which were built up during Covid-related lockdowns, and that is being put to use in smoothing consumption growth, he said.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 0127ET