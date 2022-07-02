Australian Roe v Wade protesters march in Sydney

"We're here to stand up for women's rights in Australia and around the world. Millions of women in the United States have had their rights stripped from them and we're angry about that," said Liz Walsh, one of the organizers of the protest in Melbourne, with police estimating the attendance at around 15,000.

As in the United States now, in Australia, abortion laws are set by states. The country's most populous state, New South Wales, only legalized abortion in 2019 -- the last one to do so. South Australia bans private abortion clinics. The time limit after conception for accessing surgical abortion and provision of abortion services varies from state to state.