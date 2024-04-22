By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--The Australian government expects to report a smaller revenue upgrade in its upcoming federal budget compared to previous years, as pressure mounts on global economies and inflation stays sticky.

In each of the current federal government's first two budgets, it booked more than 100 billion Australian dollars (US$64.19 billion) in revenue upgrades on the back of strong commodity prices, but Treasurer Jim Chalmers said this is unlikely to be repeated in its budget for the year ended June 30.

"The budget will have a premium on responsibility and an emphasis on economic security," he said in a speech Monday ahead of the government's 2024-2025 budget due in May.

"We do not expect anything like the kind of revenue upgrades that we have seen in the first couple of budgets, and that, as well as challenges in the global economy, but also our domestic economy, necessitates a slightly different approach," he said.

"There will still be a nearer term focus on inflation, but there will be, as well as that a longer term focus on economic growth."

Concerns over commodity prices drove the weaker revenue expectation, said Chalmers. But the government was also focused on other macroeconomic themes such as the Chinese property sector, as well as conflict in the Middle East and pressure on oil prices.

"Conflict in the Middle East casts a shadow over the global economy and it does risk another spike in inflation," he said.

"Petrol prices have already come up a bit this year and a broader war in the Middle East risks making that challenge a bit harder."

The international uncertainty has prompted the Australian government to downgrade growth forecasts for China, Japan and the U.K., with Chalmers saying there will be other forecast changes which it will be finalizing over the coming weeks.

Still, Chalmers said the government is still aiming for a second consecutive budget surplus. Last year's surplus was the first in 15 years.

"Our objective is still a second surplus, we're not there yet. The degree of difficulty on that has come up a bit, but that is still our objective," he said.

