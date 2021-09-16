Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Australian agricultural industry to reach $100 billion value by 2030

09/16/2021 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Australian agricultural industry to reach $100 billion value by 2030

17 September 2021

Key points:

  • Australian agricultural industry to generate $73 billion according to ABARES
  • Australian agricultural exports expected to be $54.7 in 2021-22
  • The livestock industry is expected to generate $33.5 billion, up 8% on 2020-21 financial year

ABARES has released the September update of its Agricultural Outlook report, which estimates that Australian agricultural output will be $73 billion for the 2021-22 financial year.

This will be the first time the value of the Australian agricultural industry will exceed $70 billion, and places it well on the way to reaching its goal of $100 billion by 2030.

The livestock industries, including beef, sheep (meat and wool), goat, pork and chicken, will generate $33.5 billion in economic output in the 2021-22 financial year. This accounts for 46% of all agricultural economic output.

The growth in the livestock sector's output is forecast to rise by 7%, while the cropping sector is tipped to grow by 8%. Slaughter of both sheep and cattle has fallen in 2020 and 2021 as herds and flocks rebuild.

Concurrently, last year's improved seasonal conditions resulted in a record grain harvest, with another bumper harvest expected for this summer. For these reasons, the livestock industry's contribution to agricultural output has been below that of the cropping sector since 2019 when cropping yields were low and the drought induced large livestock turn-off.

The outlook forecasts the export value of lamb and beef to only increase marginally, rising 2% and 1%, respectively, due to the high export prices of these commodities last year. It also expects that restocker demand will subside and predicts that current record prices will be subdued by mid-2022.

ABARES expects more cattle to hit the market in 2022 as the herd rebuild matures, providing markets with much-needed supply.

Key takeaways for the beef industry:

  • Average saleyard prices in 2021-22 are forecast to rise by 12% to 702¢/kg.
  • Favourable weather conditions are expected to support continued herd rebuilding.
  • Production is forecast to rise by 7% to over 2,000KT, but cattle availability and labour shortage constraints are likely to continue.
  • Australia's exports are forecast to rise by 3% to almost $10.1 billion in 2021-22.
  • Demand for live cattle exports is expected to remain subdued.

Key takeaways for the sheepmeat industry:

  • Lamb and sheep saleyard prices are likely to remain high in 2021-22.
  • Demand for lamb is expected to strengthen in the United States and the Middle East.
  • Chinese demand for mutton is expected to weaken due to greater availability of pork in China.
  • Flock rebuilding in the eastern states is expected to continue, following high rainfall in sheep-producing regions.

Resources:

Agricultural overview: September quarter 2021

Disclaimer

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 05:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:47aTENCENT : China slows game approvals to enforce tough new rules -Bloomberg News
RE
01:46aSPINNOVA OYJ : Plc's half-year report January-June 2021 (Unaudited) - Strong joint ventures and successful IPO provide springboard for growth and scaleup
AQ
01:46aHOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces the Commercial Launch of H-IONA, its 4th Technology, the European Market's Most Decarbonized Cement
BU
01:45aEQUINOR ASA : Notifiable trading
AQ
01:44aPERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN PERSERO PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK : Indonesia's Telkom to pursue IPO of unit in Q4, plans spinoffs
RE
01:42aPALAMINA : announces filing of early warning report for Winshear Gold Corp.
PU
01:42aBRAVIDA : Denmark acquirer assets in Peiter Olsen El A/S and strengthens its position in North Zealand
PU
01:42aMITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Announces Estelle® Approval in Russia
PU
01:42aFABASOFT : Introduction of the "E-Akte Bund" at the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation
PU
01:42aPERNOD RICARD : Resumption of Share Buy-Back Programme
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk
2Canadian Pacific clinches $27-billion Kansas City Southern deal as riva..
3Cisco forecasts growth from software shift, but chip prices pressure pr..
4Dow Jones Industrial Average : Oil prices extend gains after draw in U...
5Canada inflation hits 18-year-high with election just days away

HOT NEWS