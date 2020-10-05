Australian budget focused on lowering unemployment, treasurer says

SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Creating jobs is the focus of
Australia's annual budget set to be unveiled on Tuesday,
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said, as Canberra seeks to revive an
economy ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Australia is grappling with its first recession in three
decades, with unemployment rising to a 22-year high in July
after authorities imposed lockdown measures to slow the spread
of the coronavirus.
The government has pledged A$314 billion ($225.8 billion) of
fiscal stimulus to soften the economic blow, and Frydenberg said
the budget will include sweeteners aimed at lowering
unemployment.
"I will lay out our economic recovery plan to rebuild the
Australian economy," Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra.
"It's all about helping those who are out of a job get into
a job. It's all about helping those that are in work, stay in
work."
Australia's central bank left its cash rate at a record low
of 0.25% on Tuesday, as expected, and said it continues to
consider how additional easing could support jobs as the economy
reopens.
Local media reported Australia plans to accelerate income
tax cuts to come into force in 2022.
While declining to confirm the tax cut plans, the government
said the budget will include a commitment to spend A$1.2
billion to pay 50% of the wages of 100,000 new apprentices or
trainees over the next 12 months.
"This new wage subsidy gives businesses certainty to hire
and provides a career path," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said
in an emailed statement.
Only those under 35 will be eligible for the scheme as
Australia targets soaring youth unemployment.
Labour data in September showed the unemployment rate for 15
to 24 year olds was hovering near 20%, more than three times the
national tally.
Australia on Monday said it will fast track infrastructure
projects worth some A$7.5 billion to support the economy.
($1 = 1.3908 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Colin Packham
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)