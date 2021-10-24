Australian coalition gov't junior partner gives preliminary support for net zero

MELBOURNE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The junior partner in
Australia's coalition government said on Sunday it will
provisionally support a net zero emissions target by 2050,
giving Prime Minister Scott Morrison a green light to take the
country's updated climate ambitions to Glasgow talks.
Morrison, who must call a general election by May 2022, has
faced growing domestic and international pressure to reach an
agreement before the U.N. COP26 climate summit next weekend,
where he is to update world's leaders with Australia's goals.
"We are in support of a process going forward that would go
towards a 2050 emissions target," Barnaby Joyce, leader of the
National party, said after weeks of warnings that the party may
reject net zero over concerns about the impact on farming and
coal mining.
Joyce added, however, that the decision is dependent on the
cabinet endorsing agreements made with Morrison during
negotiations over the last few days. The cabinet is to meet
within days to formally sign off on the plan.
Morrison said previously that Australia wanted to achieve
net zero "as soon as possible and preferably by 2050" and it
expects to beat its pledge to cut carbon emissions by 26% to 28%
from 2005 levels by 2030.
Joyce would not reveal the details of the agreements with
Morrison, but said the National party was calling on the prime
minister for assurances that rural and regional communities
won't be adversely affected by implementing more ambitions
climate change policies.
"Without a shadow of a doubt, the position regional people
are in now is vastly better than they were (in) before we
started those negotiations," Joyce said.
He admitted, however, that not all may be happy.
"I would say to people in regional Australia, I understand
completely some of the sentiments that are held there… but I say
to you as earnestly as I can, there is no way we can deal with
any of those if we are outside the tent."
