Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Australian court discharges jury in parliament rape case

10/27/2022 | 03:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY (Reuters) - An Australian court discharged a jury on Thursday in the trial of a former government adviser accused of sexually assaulting a colleague in Parliament House, after it said a juror got access to details that were not submitted as evidence.

Lucy McCallum, chief justice of the Supreme Court of the Australian Capital Territory, said at least one juror had access to research that was not given to the jury during the trial.

A court bailiff inadvertently found the juror had access to an academic research paper on sexual assault, court documents showed. The 12-day trial had concluded and the jury had been deliberating for five days when it was found.

McCallum said that although the juror clarified that the document had not been used, the findings had to be dealt with scepticism, leading her to dismiss the jury.

The court said a new trial would begin on Feb. 20.

A woman who was on the staff of former defence industry minister Linda Reynolds went public last year with the allegation that she had been sexually assaulted in a ministerial office in the Parliament House in Canberra in March 2019.

The allegation rocked the former government led by Scott Morrison as he struggled to placate assuage public anger months before a general election amid reports of sexual abuse, discrimination against women and misconduct in parliament.

Morrison lost a May election to the centre-left Labor party.

Defendant Bruce Lehrmann, who has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent, has pleaded not guilty.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Alasdair Pal, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:22aIndia govt 1-5 yr bonds ripe for medium-term gains -LIC MF
RE
03:22aASEAN reaffirms 'five-point consensus' peace deal on Myanmar - chair
RE
03:17aNigeria loses compensation bid over Glencore bribery
RE
03:16aThe evolution of Credit Suisse over 166 years
RE
03:15aSpain's Unemployment Rate Stabilized in 3Q
DJ
03:12aEgypt's central bank raises key interest rates by 200 basis points
RE
03:11aGreek banks overlooked but on bumpy road to re-rating -Eurobank Equities
RE
03:05aAustralian court discharges jury in parliament rape case
RE
03:03aSpain's unemployment rate rises to 12.67% in Q3 from 12.48% in Q2
RE
03:01aSamsung boss Jay Y. Lee to build on late father's legacy
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1KION Group Results for First Nine Months of 2022 Impacted by Sharp Incr..
2AIXTRON upgrades 2022 growth guidance based on strong order situation/ ..
3Trade seen boosting U.S. economy in Q3; growth details likely soft
4Weebit Nano successfully qualifies its ReRAM module
5Evolution: Interim report January-September 2022

HOT NEWS