Australian dlr hits 15-week trough, upbeat data offer some support

SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar touched a
15-week low on Monday as more coronavirus lockdowns
internationally darkened the outlook for global growth, though
upbeat data at home offered some support.
The Aussie was pinned at $0.7017, having hit its
lowest since mid-July at $0.6997. A sustained break of support
in the $0.7000/06 area could open the way for a retracement to
at least $0.6920.
The New Zealand dollar eased to $0.6601 and hit its
lowest in almost two weeks at $0.6591. It has major chart
support in the $0.6545/55 zone and the September trough of
$0.6512.
The commodity-sensitive currencies have been slipping as
shutdowns across Europe threatened to drag on global demand,
with England being the latest to act.
Yet both countries have been relatively successful in
containing the virus, helping their domestic economies to
recover some ground.
Australian data out Monday showed approvals to build new
homes surged 15.4% in September as buyers rushed to snap up
mortgages at record-low interest rates.
That demand saw national home prices end a five-month losing
streak in October with a rise of 0.4%, confounding fears the
market could be down 10% by year end.
Job advertisements also showed a continued revival in
October with a rise of 9.4%, though analysts suspect
unemployment will stay unacceptably high for some time yet.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has signalled its
readiness to act and markets look for a rate cut and a shift to
quantitative easing (QE) at a monthly policy meeting on Tuesday.
Yields on three-year bonds have dropped to 0.13%
in expectation the RBA will trim its yield target to 0.1%, while
expanding its bond purchase program by around A$100 billion.
Ten-year yields have so far lagged behind at
0.82%, in part because U.S. Treasuries have sold off.
Prashant Newnaha, a senior Asia-Pacific rates strategist at
TD Securities, reckoned Aussie debt could outperform Treasuries
once the RBA started buying in earnest.
He noted that foreign official accounts held a relatively
high 31% of outstanding Australian government debt and these
tended to keep assets for the long term.
If combined with the debt already held by the RBA and that
by local banks for capital reasons, the share of bonds freely
available to buy might only be a third of the total outstanding.
"This means a RBA QE program could drive bond yields
substantially lower," argued Newnaha, citing 0.50% as achievable
for 10-year bonds.
