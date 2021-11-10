Australian dlr hits one-month low on jobs blow, US inflation scare

SYDNEY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar slid to its
lowest in more than a month on Thursday after a surprisingly
soft set of local jobs numbers added to the pain already
delivered by a high reading on U.S. inflation.
The Aussie was looking punch drunk at $0.7320 as
the shock data added to losses of 0.7% suffered in offshore
trading. The break of chart support at $0.7360 also turned the
technical outlook bearish and opened the way to $0.7280/90.
The New Zealand dollar followed to hit the lowest in almost
a month at $0.7058, having lost 1% overnight and
breached its 200-day moving average at $0.7098.
Both had been upended when startlingly strong U.S. inflation
figures sent the U.S. dollar and yields surging as markets
priced in the risk of an earlier rate hike there.
In contrast, Australia's jobs figures were far weaker than
forecast with employment falling 46,300 when a rise of 50,000
was expected, and the jobless rate jumping to 5.2%.
Some of this was due to the early timing of the jobs survey
which missed most of the easing in lockdown restrictions, but
the higher starting point for unemployment was enough to see the
market pare bets on an early hike in interest rates from the
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
"For the RBA, the key is that the unemployment and
underemployment rates are now further away from full employment,
meaning more job creation will be needed to reduce labour market
spare capacity and put upwards pressure on wages growth," said
Paul Bloxham, head of Australian economics at HSBC.
"A broad-based strong wages pick-up may therefore be some
time away, keeping the RBA dovish."
That makes the third-quarter wages report due next week all
the more important, with some risk it may surprise on the
downside given how badly the lockdowns dislocated the labour
market.
In debt markets, swaps were now fully priced for
an RBA hike to 0.25% by July, rather than June. Three-year bond
yields eased from their highs to 1.057%, though that
followed a rise of 15 basis points overnight as Treasuries sold
off.
Worries about inflation globally likewise left 10-year
yields 10 basis points higher at 1.85%.
