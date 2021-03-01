Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Australian dlr retreats as RBA reaffirms easy policy, ramps up bond buying

03/01/2021 | 11:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, March 2 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar eased on Tuesday as the central bank sought to calm nervous bond markets by recommitting a pledge to keep buying bonds, and reassuring that faster growth will not lead to an early tightening cycle.

The Aussie was 0.12% lower $0.7760 at midday on Tuesday, and down 3% from the $0.8007 three-year high it reached last week, after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left interest rates at historic lows of 01% at its monthly policy meeting.

"The current monetary policy settings are continuing to help the economy by keeping financing costs very low, contributing to a lower exchange rate than otherwise, and supporting the supply of credit and household and business balance sheets," the RBA said in its statement.

" remains committed to maintaining highly supportive monetary conditions until its goals are achieved...(and) will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 per cent target range."

Australian 10-year bond yields, which had spiked to a high of 1.97% on Friday on bets of rate hikes as early as next year before pulling back on Monday, were two basis points higher at 1.69%.

Futures on 3-year bonds were steady at 99.725 while 10-year bond futures were two ticks lower to 98.31. Last week's dramatic selloff in bonds, which sent three-year yields as high as 0.188% and threatened to shakeup the RBA's target of 0.1%, prompted an aggressive response from the central bank. It made a A$3 billion ($2.33 billion) bond buying offer last Friday, and followed up with another A$4 billion in Monday.

While economic conditions have improved in Australia, helped by a more successful response against the COVID-19 pandemic compared to its peers overseas, policymakers worry the speed of yield rises could derail the recovery.

"The Bank remains committed to the 3-year yield target and recently purchased bonds to support the target and will continue to do so as necessary," said RBA Governor Philip Lowe.

In New Zealand, which has also successfully controlled the spread of coronavirus in a boost to its economy, authorities have been forced to calm market nerves about policy intentions.

The kiwi dollar was also 0.18% lower at $0.7250 after New Zealand's central bank said it was in no rush to tighten monetary policy in an attempt to temper market speculation it might move to tighten interest rates sooner than expected.

Yields on NZ 10-year bonds were little changed on the day at 1.77%. That is off from its Friday peak of 2.04% and far above the 1.01% held at the start of this year. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Interest Rates"
03/01Australian dlr retreats as RBA reaffirms easy policy, ramps up bond buying
RE
03/01Australia's central bank commits to keep 3-year yields low amid bond rout
RE
03/01Asian shares perk up as calmer bonds ease jitters
RE
03/01Wall Street rallies on U.S. stimulus and vaccine hopes as bond markets calm
RE
03/01Global bond markets rally as RBA ups bond buys, ECB official urges action to curb rate rise
RE
03/01Wall Street rises on U.S. stimulus and vaccine hopes as bond markets calm
RE
03/01Bank of England moves on negative rates are contingency planning - Ramsden
RE
03/01Wall Street set for higher open as bond markets calm; PMIs in focus
RE
03/01Bond jitters putting markets in 'completely new light', BIS says
RE
03/01BIS : Recent bond market jitters confirm reflation trade casting financial market outlook in a completely new light
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?
2Asian shares perk up as calmer bonds ease jitters
3Huawei CFO's lawyer disputes what HSBC knew as U.S. extradition case resumes
4NOT THE COW, THE HOW: Increasing Livestock Productivity, Improving Natural Resource Management, and Enhanci..
5LEMONADE, INC. : LEMONADE : Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call Letter to Shareholders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ