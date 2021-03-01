Australian dlr retreats as RBA reaffirms easy policy, ramps up bond buying

SYDNEY, March 2 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar eased on
Tuesday as the central bank sought to calm nervous bond markets
by recommitting a pledge to keep buying bonds, and reassuring
that faster growth will not lead to an early tightening cycle.
The Aussie was 0.12% lower $0.7760 at midday on
Tuesday, and down 3% from the $0.8007 three-year high it reached
last week, after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left
interest rates at historic lows of 01% at its monthly policy
meeting.
"The current monetary policy settings are continuing to help
the economy by keeping financing costs very low, contributing to
a lower exchange rate than otherwise, and supporting the supply
of credit and household and business balance sheets," the RBA
said in its statement.
" remains committed to maintaining highly supportive
monetary conditions until its goals are achieved...(and) will
not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably
within the 2 to 3 per cent target range."
Australian 10-year bond yields, which had spiked
to a high of 1.97% on Friday on bets of rate hikes as early as
next year before pulling back on Monday, were two basis points
higher at 1.69%.
Futures on 3-year bonds were steady at 99.725 while
10-year bond futures were two ticks lower to 98.31.
Last week's dramatic selloff in bonds, which sent three-year
yields as high as 0.188% and threatened to shakeup
the RBA's target of 0.1%, prompted an aggressive response from
the central bank. It made a A$3 billion ($2.33 billion) bond
buying offer last Friday, and followed up with another A$4
billion in Monday.
While economic conditions have improved in Australia, helped
by a more successful response against the COVID-19 pandemic
compared to its peers overseas, policymakers worry the speed of
yield rises could derail the recovery.
"The Bank remains committed to the 3-year yield target and
recently purchased bonds to support the target and will continue
to do so as necessary," said RBA Governor Philip Lowe.
In New Zealand, which has also successfully controlled the
spread of coronavirus in a boost to its economy, authorities
have been forced to calm market nerves about policy intentions.
The kiwi dollar was also 0.18% lower at $0.7250 after
New Zealand's central bank said it was in no rush to tighten
monetary policy in an attempt to temper market speculation it
might move to tighten interest rates sooner than expected.
Yields on NZ 10-year bonds were little changed
on the day at 1.77%. That is off from its Friday peak of 2.04%
and far above the 1.01% held at the start of this year.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)