Australian dlr slips, bonds rally as inflation fails to shock

SYDNEY, July 27 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar dipped on
Wednesday as local inflation data proved not to be quite as
white-hot as the market had wagered on, lengthening the odds on
a super-sized rate hike and boosting bonds.
The Aussie eased to $0.6922 and away from Tuesday's
five-week peak of $0.6984. Chart support now lies around $0.6878
and it drew indirect assistance from selling in the euro which
hit a three-month low overnight.
It was not helped by data showing consumer price inflation
climbed to an annual 6.1% in the second quarter, which while the
highest in 21 years was still not as extreme as many had bet on.
Core inflation did pick up to a record peak of 4.9%, but
again was not considered alarming enough for the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) to hike rates by 75 basis points next week.
"There is limited evidence of a breakout in wage-driven
inflation in the data, with volatile and imported goods
accounting for much of the quarterly increase," said Sean
Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for BIS Oxford
Economics.
"We don't think these data will change the RBA's course, and
still expect a 50 basis point increase at the August meeting."
That saw August interbank futures jump 8 ticks to
98.235, implying a half-point rise in the 1.35% cash rate. Swaps
likewise erased the chance of a larger move, though they still
imply rates will pass 3% by the end of the year.
Three-year bond futures climbed 9.5 ticks to 96.930
and test their July top of 97.000.
The next hurdle will be a U.S. Federal Reserve policy
meeting later Wednesday where a hike of 75 basis points is fully
priced, with around a 25% chance of a full 100 basis points.
"We think the balance of risks are tilted to the Fed
delivering a larger increase in the Funds rate (100bp) and/or a
hawkish statement and press conference, and therefore a stronger
USD," said Kristina Clifton, a senior currency strategist at
CBA, in a note.
That would be a negative for the New Zealand dollar which
was lagging at $0.6229, having topped out at $0.6305
last week.
The market has also lengthened the odds on a 75-basis-point
hike for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) at its next
policy meeting on Aug. 17.
Two-year swap rates have eased to 3.96%, after
getting as high as 4.1575% last week.
(Editing by Christian Schmollinger)