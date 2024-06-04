SYDNEY, June 4 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars steadied on Tuesday as a retreat in Treasury yields dragged on their U.S. counterpart, while a mixed bag of domestic data had little impact on the outlook for interest rates.

The Aussie stood at $0.6691, after bouncing up 0.5% overnight as the U.S. dollar eased broadly. The focus is now on the May top of $0.6714, where a break would take it to ground last trod in January with a target of $0.6871.

The kiwi dollar hit a three-month high of $0.6198, after jumping 0.8% the previous session to breach resistance at $0.6170. The next barrier is a double top from earlier in the year at $0.6217/18.

A batch of Australian economic data contained some major surprises, though they seemed to balance out as far as the market was concerned.

Weighing on the Aussie were an unexpected swing to a current account deficit in the first quarter, along with a larger drag on gross domestic product (GDP) from net exports.

There were also sizeable upward revisions to estimates of how much Australians had been spending abroad, which are counted as service imports in the trade numbers.

This was partly offset by a hefty contribution to growth from a jump in business inventories, which left analysts unsure what to exactly expect from the GDP report due on Wednesday except that it would be weak overall.

Median forecasts had been for a meagre rise of 0.2% in the quarter, with annual growth slowing to a pedestrian 1.2%.

Analysts at NAB nudged their GDP forecast up to +0.1% from flat, while Goldman Sachs still looked for zero growth.

Stephen Wu, an economist at CBA, was sticking with a forecast of +0.1%.

"The annual rate is expected to dip to 1.1%, the lowest in more than three decades outside of the pandemic."

"The key themes for the economy remain unchanged as the household sector, more than half of the economy, continues to remain weak and is driving this period of below-trend economic growth," he added.

Markets are still pricing a tiny chance the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will have to raise its 4.35% cash rate further, and imply little prospect of an easing until April next year.

Indeed, futures have just 38 basis points of cuts priced in for all of this year and next, compared to more than 100 basis points of easing for the U.S. Federal Reserve. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Rashmi Aich)