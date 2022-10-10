Australian dollar plumbs new 2-1/2-year low, kiwi edges up

SYDNEY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar plumbed
a new 2-1/2-year low on Monday, after strong U.S. jobs growth
bolstered the safe-haven greenback, while the New Zealand dollar
held up better amid bets of aggressive rate hikes from its
central bank.
The Aussie slid to as low as $0.6343, the weakest
since April 2020, before trimming some losses. It slumped 1.2%
on Friday, hammered by U.S. jobs figures that showed nonfarm
payrolls increased by more than expected and the jobless rate
dipped to 3.5%, below forecasts.
The upbeat payrolls report seemed to seal the deal on
another outsized rate hike from the Federal Reserve, with
markets now pricing in a 78.1% probability of a 75 basis point
hike next month, hitting stocks and lifting the U.S. dollar.
The kiwi rose 0.5% to $0.5619, a touch above its
recent 2-1/2-year trough of $0.5565. The currency tumbled 1.1%
in the previous session on the back of a strong U.S. dollar.
"We are reluctant to call a peak in the USD, given a still
hawkish Fed and rising risks of a global recession and which we
are not convinced is adequately priced into risk asset markets,"
said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB.
"This is an ongoing threat to AUD given its risk
sensitive/pro-cyclical nature and high correlation to global
growth."
Carol Kong, a senior currency strategist at CBA, expects the
Aussie dollar to set a new cyclical low below $0.6200 this week.
"The weakness in commodity prices and pick-up in volatility is
compounding AUD's woes," Kong said.
Analysts also said a growing divergence between Australia
and New Zealand's monetary policy, with the Reserve Bank of
Australia having downshifted to a smaller hike while the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand has stuck to raising interest rates
aggressively, could underpin the kiwi against the Aussie.
The Australian dollar eased 0.3% to NZ$1.1309 on
Monday.
Yields on Australian 10-year bonds stood at
3.906%, compared with its previous close of 3.856%. The spread
over Treasuries edged back to positive territory at 2 basis
points, after dropping to -2 bps on Friday.
