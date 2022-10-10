Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Australian dollar plumbs new 2-1/2-year low, kiwi edges up

10/10/2022 | 12:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar plumbed a new 2-1/2-year low on Monday, after strong U.S. jobs growth bolstered the safe-haven greenback, while the New Zealand dollar held up better amid bets of aggressive rate hikes from its central bank.

The Aussie slid to as low as $0.6343, the weakest since April 2020, before trimming some losses. It slumped 1.2% on Friday, hammered by U.S. jobs figures that showed nonfarm payrolls increased by more than expected and the jobless rate dipped to 3.5%, below forecasts.

The upbeat payrolls report seemed to seal the deal on another outsized rate hike from the Federal Reserve, with markets now pricing in a 78.1% probability of a 75 basis point hike next month, hitting stocks and lifting the U.S. dollar.

The kiwi rose 0.5% to $0.5619, a touch above its recent 2-1/2-year trough of $0.5565. The currency tumbled 1.1% in the previous session on the back of a strong U.S. dollar.

"We are reluctant to call a peak in the USD, given a still hawkish Fed and rising risks of a global recession and which we are not convinced is adequately priced into risk asset markets," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB.

"This is an ongoing threat to AUD given its risk sensitive/pro-cyclical nature and high correlation to global growth."

Carol Kong, a senior currency strategist at CBA, expects the Aussie dollar to set a new cyclical low below $0.6200 this week. "The weakness in commodity prices and pick-up in volatility is compounding AUD's woes," Kong said.

Analysts also said a growing divergence between Australia and New Zealand's monetary policy, with the Reserve Bank of Australia having downshifted to a smaller hike while the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has stuck to raising interest rates aggressively, could underpin the kiwi against the Aussie.

The Australian dollar eased 0.3% to NZ$1.1309 on Monday.

Yields on Australian 10-year bonds stood at 3.906%, compared with its previous close of 3.856%. The spread over Treasuries edged back to positive territory at 2 basis points, after dropping to -2 bps on Friday. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.17% 0.87158 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.17% 92.32 Delayed Quote.11.31%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.31% 1.13092 Delayed Quote.6.79%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.18% 0.63104 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.13% 0.63484 Delayed Quote.-11.65%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.23% 1.74484 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.09% 1.10785 Delayed Quote.-17.50%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) 0.16% 1.147144 Delayed Quote.3.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.05% 0.7279 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.18% 1.53351 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.04% 0.97366 Delayed Quote.-14.32%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) 0.46% 0.019123 Delayed Quote.2.51%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.52% 0.012139 Delayed Quote.-9.55%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.19% 0.56131 Delayed Quote.-17.20%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) 0.11% 1.574878 Delayed Quote.13.21%
Latest news "Economy"
12:21aGold hits one-week low as solid U.S. jobs data fans rate-hike fears
RE
12:20aIndia's RBI sells dollars as rupee hits record low on U.S. rate hike woes
RE
12:18aAustralian dollar plumbs new 2-1/2-year low, kiwi edges up
RE
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Dented by Fed -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Dented by Fed Outlook
DJ
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares drop over 1% on U.S. rate hike jitters
RE
10/09Base metals fall as solid U.S. jobs data adds to rate-hike worries
RE
10/09India's Adani in talks with investors to raise $10 billion- Mint
RE
10/09Singtel's second Australian unit faces cyber attack weeks after Optus data breach
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon.com to invest over 1 billion euros in European electric van, tru..
2Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts restricted after alleged anti-..
3Malaysia's Petronas declares force majeure on gas supply to MLNG Dua
4INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares drop over 1% on U.S. rate hike jitters
5Delta Electronics : rsquo; Consolidated Sales Revenues For September 20..

HOT NEWS