Australian dollar retreats from 2-1/2 year highs

SYDNEY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar eased
against the greenback on Tuesday, retreating from 2-1/2 year
highs hit in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar found some
support against a falling Chinese yuan.
The Australian dollar, often used as a liquid proxy
for risk, fell 0.27% against the U.S. dollar after having hit
its highest levels since June 2018 at $0.7578 on Monday.
New Zealand's kiwi was lower at $0.7074 on Tuesday,
after finishing the previous session at $0.7082.
"We are watching signs of stimulus deal and vaccine news,
but I think that what you've seen today is.... (the) USD/CNY has
rallied, I think that's been at the epicenter and that
reverberated across the board," said Chris Weston at Melbourne
broker Pepperstone.
The yuan eased to a near two-week low against the dollar on
Tuesday, after the central bank made its biggest ever injection
of medium-term funds.
China's statistics bureau said on Tuesday it could make
targeted policy adustments as the economy improves. Data on
earlier separately showed China's factory output grew at the
fastest pace in 20 months in November.
"The markets might have been hoping for more," said Steven
Dooley, Western Union's APAC currency strategist." "Losses (for
the Australian dollar) extended after Chinese data, notably
industrial production, were reported in line with expectations."
The Australian dollar has benefited in recent weeks from
soaring prices for iron ore, the country's top export, and from
signs of an economic rebound at home.
Australia's labour market is recovering faster than expected
thanks to an easing in coronavirus restrictions and a rebound in
consumer spending, the country's central bank said on Tuesday,
while promising to focus on lowering unemployment.
Australian government bond futures were flat, with the
three-year bond contract steady at 99.804 and the
10-year contract unchanged at 99.982.
New Zealand government bonds were lower, sending
yields about 1-2 basis points higher across the curve.
