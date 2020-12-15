Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Australian dollar retreats from 2-1/2 year highs

12/15/2020 | 01:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar eased against the greenback on Tuesday, retreating from 2-1/2 year highs hit in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar found some support against a falling Chinese yuan.

The Australian dollar, often used as a liquid proxy for risk, fell 0.27% against the U.S. dollar after having hit its highest levels since June 2018 at $0.7578 on Monday.

New Zealand's kiwi was lower at $0.7074 on Tuesday, after finishing the previous session at $0.7082.

"We are watching signs of stimulus deal and vaccine news, but I think that what you've seen today is.... (the) USD/CNY has rallied, I think that's been at the epicenter and that reverberated across the board," said Chris Weston at Melbourne broker Pepperstone.

The yuan eased to a near two-week low against the dollar on Tuesday, after the central bank made its biggest ever injection of medium-term funds.

China's statistics bureau said on Tuesday it could make targeted policy adustments as the economy improves. Data on earlier separately showed China's factory output grew at the fastest pace in 20 months in November.

"The markets might have been hoping for more," said Steven Dooley, Western Union's APAC currency strategist." "Losses (for the Australian dollar) extended after Chinese data, notably industrial production, were reported in line with expectations."

The Australian dollar has benefited in recent weeks from soaring prices for iron ore, the country's top export, and from signs of an economic rebound at home.

Australia's labour market is recovering faster than expected thanks to an easing in coronavirus restrictions and a rebound in consumer spending, the country's central bank said on Tuesday, while promising to focus on lowering unemployment.

Australian government bond futures were flat, with the three-year bond contract steady at 99.804 and the 10-year contract unchanged at 99.982.

New Zealand government bonds were lower, sending yields about 1-2 basis points higher across the curve. (Reporting by Paulina Duran; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGGREKO PLC 1.72% 619.5 Delayed Quote.-25.71%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.19% 0.95976 Delayed Quote.5.74%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.09% 78.271 Delayed Quote.2.95%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.16% 1.06225 Delayed Quote.1.94%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.16% 0.66712 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.18% 0.75209 Delayed Quote.7.60%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.26% 1.77308 Delayed Quote.-6.69%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.19% 1.6153 Delayed Quote.0.59%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.18% 6.54128 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.10% 6.5537 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:38aChina's Economy Continues Broad Recovery Despite Covid-19 Surge Elsewhere
DJ
01:37aNikkei ends lower as rising COVID-19 infections sap risk appetite
RE
01:26aChina commerce ministry says January-November FDI up 6.3% y/y in yuan terms
RE
01:26aIndonesia 2020 domestic coal consumption estimated at 140-145 mln tonnes- official
RE
01:14aU.S. tech giants face 6-10% fines as EU set rules to curb their power
RE
01:13aChina says jan-nov fdi +6.3 % y/y
RE
01:12aFed will be tested in 2021 as vaccines boost U.S. economic outlook
RE
01:12aAsian stocks dip to 1-week lows as infection fears curb vaccine optimism
RE
01:11aApple plans 30% increase in iPhone production for first half of 2021 - Nikkei
RE
01:06aAustralian dollar retreats from 2-1/2 year highs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs
2ADIDAS AG : Adidas exploring strategic options, including sale, for Reebok
3U.S. Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack
4MODERNA, INC. : Moderna COVID-19 vaccine documents accessed in EMA cyberattack
5NIKKEI : Apple plans 30% increase in iPhone production for first half of 2021 - Nikkei

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ